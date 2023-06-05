TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Chuck Hoskin Jr., the 18th constitutionally elected Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation, has been re-elected as Principal Chief, according to the Cherokee Nation.
The Cherokee Nation said the results of the 2023 Cherokee Nation Election were certified on Monday. Hoskin took 10,756 of the 17,139 votes cast, with 62.76% of the vote.
For Hoskin, this will be his final term as Chief.
Deputy Chief Bryan Warner was also re-elected, taking 61.54% of the vote with 10,500 out of 17,092 votes cast for him.
Both will serve be serving another four-year-term.
Hoskin said he was pleased with the results and thinks that it validated the feelings he and Warner had that the Cherokee Nation was moving in the right direction in terms of education, health care and housing.
“I'm very pleased. Deputy Chief Brian Warner is very pleased with the results of the election. Looking forward to a new term, but really, very, thankful to the voters. I think they really validated the feeling we had which was that the Cherokee Nation was moving in the right direction. We've made some good investments as a team and I think it was reflected in the results Saturday,” Hoskin said.
“We listen to the citizens and that's why people are seeing record investment in health care and education and housing. We have to continue to do that and doing it alongside Deputy Brian Warner is going to really be special for me,” Hoskin also said.
Hoskin also said sovereignty and Oklahoma Governor Stitt were on the minds of voters this election.
‘The voters in this election said that they want a chief that's going to stand up to the Governor if he threatens sovereignty. But they also expect us to work with the Governor and we have done that and will do that,” he said.
“I think if I do my job at the end of my second term, whoever my successor is, will be in a position in which the Cherokee Nation remains strong, but also has demonstrated that we will work with our, our best friends. The State of Oklahoma, we're best friends as long as we're treated with respect,” Hoskin said.
Hoskin hopes that his second term will end positively for the Cherokee Nation.
“I hope that people remember that I gave my all, that I worked hard, and I hope the results are something that that helps the Cherokee people,” he said.
Warner also expressed gratitude at his re-election.
“We are both eternally grateful for the trust and support the Cherokee people have placed in us,” Warner said in a press release. “Let us continue to stand together, celebrating our rich history, nurturing our cultural legacy, and embracing the limitless possibilities that lie before us. Together, we will build a Cherokee Nation that honors our past, embraces our present, and creates a legacy of prosperity for the next seven generations.”
For the Tribal Council races, District 6 Tribal Councilor Daryl Legg, District 12 Tribal Councilor Dora Patzkowski, District 13 Tribal Councilor Joe Deere and At-Large Tribal Councilor Julia Coates were all re-elected.
Newcomer Kevin Easley Jr. won the District 14 race.
The District 1, District 3 and 8 races will go to a run-off election on July 8.
In the District 1 race, Sasha Blackfox Qualls, who received 686 votes for 45.07% of the vote, will face Dale Lee Glory, who received 586 votes, or 38.5% of the vote.
In the District 3 race, Lisa Robison Hall, who received 500 votes for 43.55% of the vote, will face Sara Drywater Barnett, who received 333 votes for 29.01%.
In the District 8 race, Codey Poindexter, who received 324 votes, or 39.32% , will face Jillian Decker, who received 165 votes, or 20.02%.
The elected officials will be sworn into office on August 14.
For a full list of results, click here.