Unofficial results for the 2023 Cherokee Nation election show Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner being re-elected to their respective positions.
The results show Hoskin taking 10,556 of the 16,783 votes cast for 62.9% of the vote.
Warner took 10,300 out of the 16,737 votes cast for 61.54% of the vote.
The results are unofficial until they are certified by the Cherokee Nation Election Commission.
Hoskin and Warner later released a statement about the results.
“Today, we are filled with immense gratitude and a deep sense of honor at the support we have received from the voters of the Cherokee Nation. We are humbled and privileged to continue serving our great nation. We are both eternally grateful for the trust and support you have placed in us," they said.
"We want to express our heartfelt appreciation to each and every Cherokee who participated in this election. Your voices, your votes, and your unwavering commitment to our shared values have made this victory possible. Throughout this campaign, we have witnessed the incredible strength and unity of our Cherokee people, and it is in this spirit that we will move forward together," they continued.
"We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to our families, the countless volunteers, campaign staff, and supporters who dedicated their time, energy, and resources to our cause. Your tireless efforts, belief in our vision, and unwavering dedication have been instrumental in our success. We are forever grateful for your commitment to the future of our Cherokee Nation," they said.
"Today, we celebrate not only a victory but a renewal of our shared commitment to the principles that have guided our nation for centuries. We will continue to prioritize the well-being of our citizens, the preservation of our culture and language, and the protection of our sovereignty. Together, we will confront the challenges that lie ahead, united in our determination to uplift and empower every member of our Cherokee family," they concluded.
"As we move forward, let us remember that our unity is our greatest strength. Let us continue to stand together, celebrating our rich history, nurturing our cultural legacy, and embracing the limitless possibilities that lie before us. Together, we will build a Cherokee Nation that honors our past, embraces our present, and creates a legacy of prosperity for the next seven generations," they finished.
For a full list of unofficial results, click here.