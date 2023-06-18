TULSA, Okla. — A horse show at Expo Square, near 21st and Yale, was canceled after Saturday night's and Sunday morning's storms.
"Due to the damage, no power, and to insure safe event conditions here at the Tulsa Expo Square fairgrounds, the Pinto World Championship show will have to cancel the remaining classes," the Pinto Horse Association of America Inc. said on social media.
The event was originally meant to last from June 12 to June 24.
The association said they will look into holding the remaining classes at the Color Breed Congress show in November.
The association also said stalls need to be vacated by 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The show office will be opened from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for immediate assistance.