Hormel Foods and its SPAM brand are helping wildfire relief efforts in Maui.
Three truckloads of SPAM® products are on their way to the impacted areas with two more trucks following – totaling over 264,000 cans. Convoy of Hope — a nonprofit organization whose mission includes aiding those affected by natural disasters — is the company’s trusted partner on the ground, making sure that the product reaches the people most in need, Hormel said in a statement.
In all, the SPAM® brand has donated cash and product with a retail value of more than $1 million to directly help those impacted by the wildfires. The brand has also created a specially designed “SPAM® Brand Loves Maui” T-shirt available on SPAM.com, with 100% of proceeds to be donated to Aloha United Way’s Maui Fire Relief Fund for relief efforts in the area. The T-shirts can be ordered here. Additionally, Hormel Foods team members are also raising money to donate to the local area food bank, with a match from Hormel Foods.
“We are so grateful for our partners like Convoy of Hope and local Hawaii retailers who are helping us get more product to people in need as quickly as possible,” said Jennesa Kinscher, senior brand manager for the SPAM® brand in press release. “The people of Hawaii have a special place in both the history and heart of the SPAM® brand. Our donation efforts are just one way we are showing the community our love and support back.”
Convoy of Hope is currently on the ground in Hawaii, helping local partners distribute relief supplies, including SPAM® products to the those in need.