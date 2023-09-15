TULSA, Okla. — Friday marked the one year anniversary of the Hope Testing Clinic's harm-reduction vending machine.
The vending machine provides life-saving supplies like Naloxone, sterile syringes, HIV tests, fentanyl testing strips, condoms and more.
"The one year mark of our little little vending machine is super exciting," said Alexa Bottoms, harm reduction outreach specialist. "We've seen tremendous growth throughout this year and yeah, it's been a really wonderful thing to be a part of."
Bottoms said they have a participant group of around 1,300 people who seek supplies from the vending machine.
She said they have seen tremendous support and involvement from the community and have even received suggestions of items to add to the machine's inventory.
"It's been really cool to kind of customize this thing for the group of people that are, that are using it every day," Bottoms said.
Bottoms said they recently added pregnancy tests and COVID tests from community suggestions.
"We're setting at an average of eight enrollments a day," Bottoms said. "So as the word has gotten out, we've been able to make more connections with folks and ultimately get more supplies in the hands of the people that need them most."
She said the majority of people accessing these supplies are those in need of testing for things like HIV, hepatitis C and syphilis.
"There is no shame in asking for help that you need," Bottoms said. "And ultimately, we celebrate any positive change in our participants lives. And what really matters is just that they've got a safe nonjudgmental space to access the things that they have always needed."
For more information on the Hope Testing Clinic or the Harm Reduction vending Machine, click here.