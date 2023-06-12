Bixby's police chief says a woman's body was found in a car at Washington Irving Park Sunday night. Homicide suspect, Travis Ballard, was arrested in Pryor early Monday morning.

BIXBY, Okla. — Washington Irving Park, near the Arkansas River and Memorial, is closed Monday morning as crime scene tape blocks the entrance. 

After being at the scene all morning, Bixby's police chief confirmed the scene was a homicide investigation. 

Bixby police say a woman's body was found at the park but have not identified her. 

The 32-acre park normally opens at 7:30 a.m. but according to Bixby police the park will remain closed Monday. 

Bixby Police confirmed this is related to the arrest of Travis Ballard in Pryor. 

