Home for formerly incarcerated women opens in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A home for formerly incarcerated women opened in North Tulsa on Saturday.
On Saturday morning, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for Block Builderz and Return to Hope’s Sisterhood Alliance for Freedom and Equality home.
The home is located near 56th St. N. and M.L.K. Jr. Blvd and takes its name from the Swahili word for peace.
“This is Nia’s Place, ‘nia’ means purpose in Swahili. And so, the purpose of this space is to create a safe space for healing,” D’Marria Monday, the executive director of Block Builderz and Return to Hope said.
Monday said the home has three bedrooms and can hold up to six women. She also said women will have access to a licensed social worker, a wellness coach and resources like job opportunities and educational opportunities.
Monday also said many formerly incarnated women have undergone trauma and finding a home can be hard when coming home from prison.
“By helping women to just achieve that first step, we're hoping to provide stability. We're hoping to reunite families and we're hoping to transform lives,” Monday said.
“We just want to be able to welcome them home and create that wrap around support,” Monday also said.