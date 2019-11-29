TULSA, Okla. - It's holiday season!
The festivities are already starting with holiday lights in Green Country.
Related Headlines
We've created a list of events for you and the family to enjoy:
Lights On at Guthrie Green
Starts Dec. 1
Utica Square Lights On!
Starts Nov. 28
Sip on hot chocolate while singing your favorite holiday carols at the 52 year old family-friendly event. Santa Claus will be there to countdown the opening of the lights. There's over 70,000 lights covering 175 trees!
See details on the event's Facebook page.
Lights On! Celebration with Santa
Starts Nov. 23 at the Riverwalk Jenks
Santa Claus will be in town to help light up the Riverwalk with live music, games, food, hot coacoa, activities, candy and more. Check the event's Facebook page for activity times.
Rose District Lights On
Starts Nov. 14
The 6th annual lighting ceremony in Broken Arrow's Rose District kicks off the holiday season. Visitors can look forward to carolers in the streets, Santa and tons of holiday shopping.
Visit the Facebook page for details
Lights On! 2019
Starts Nov. 21
This event is held by the Jenks Chamber of Commerce in downtown Jenks.
People will be able to enjoy attractions including traditional carriage rides, a visit to see Santa Claus, live entertainment provided by Anthem Road Academy and the Jenks High School Trojanaires and a variety of local food trucks.
Visit the Facebook event page for the latest updates.
Garden of Lights at Tulsa Botanic Garden
Starts Nov. 29
Garden visitors can make smores over a fire pit, enjoy holiday music, enjoy food trucks and visits from Saint Nick. See more event info by visiting the Facebook page.
Philbrook Festival
Starts Nov. 29
The Philbrook is inviting families to enjoy holiday events, train rides, Lego Village, garden games, live music and more during their holiday celebration. Festival nights are special events that features a light show in the gardens. Visit the page for event details.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}