Holberton Tulsa joins Growing Latinx Conference to discuss tech opportunities

TULSA, Okla. — The Hispanic Resource Center presented the Growing Communities Latinx Conference where Holberton Tulsa discussed career and educational opportunities in computer science with members of the Tulsa Hispanic community on Friday.
The event was held at Martin Regional Library in collaboration with the city of Tulsa's Welcoming Week, to showcase opportunities for Latin American communities.
The conference was held to foster a more inclusive community, and also featured bilingual sessions and workshops on topics impacting Tulsa's Latin American community and highlight Latinx-serving organizations.
Admissions Representative with Holberton Tulsa Sofia Salazar joined the Homegrown Identity panel to discuss opportunities in technology and hosted a resource table highlighting careers in the growing field of software engineering.
Holberton Tulsa is committed to ensuring diversity in the tech industry and is providing educational opportunities to people of all different backgrounds, according to the event's announcement.
FOX23 spoke with Salazar, who said there is a lack of representation of Latinos in the tech community due to a lot of barriers.
She said Latinos only make up about 7% of the workforce in the tech industry.
"We have found that the Latinos have not been represented in a lot of conversations and the creation of technology that they use every single day," Salazar said.
She said we are in a moment of economic growth and industrial development with things like algorithms, Blockchain, and artificial intelligence coming in, which has potential to cause a lot of job loss due to this digitalization and automation.
Salazar spoke on the different barriers that exist for people with different backgrounds such as the Hispanic community or other nationalities or ethnic groups.
She said the main three barriers are having experience, time commitment, and financial barriers.
Salazar said the coding teaching program starts from the ground up with learning about coding, so that is how Holberton helps with the experiential barrier.
She also said classes are not at specific times, but it is more peer and project-based, which always for a lot of time flexibility.
"So you would only have to come to school once a week, work on your projects, collaborate with your peers, and then be coding for the rest of the week but not have to be on campus," Salazar said.
She said they have options where students can pay tuition after they graduate and other financial assistance options as well.
Salazar encourages people to check out their website at holbertontulsa.com and figure out what questions you may have about the application or enrolling process.
"It doesn't matter if you don't have experience," she said. "If you're wanting to make a switch, if you're someone that loves working with their hands, collaborating, doing all those things it's a good fit for you."
Salazar said the tech industry provides assistance for every single industry with things like their websites and things like applications for healthcare and education.
She also said that her team works with you from day one with the application, so you can see the potential you have in tech with support.
Holberton has three different programs based on the different kinds of tech industry work, she explained.
They take students over 18 who have a high school diploma or have a GED.