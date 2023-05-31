Historic Okmulgee hospital in process of being restored

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Built in 1922, in the face of racial segregation, the Okmulgee Colored Hospital opened its doors in 1924, as the first hospital in Oklahoma, serving African Americans.
It was designed for and by African Americans. The hospital closed in 1957, but was used by the community to house other things like a nursing home, a youth shelter, a Veterans of Foreign War post and an American Red Cross office.
It was last used in 1994, and has sat vacant ever since.
In 1984, the "Okmulgee Colored Hospital" was placed on the National Register of Historic Places, and has also been listed as a Black Heritage Site.
A nonprofit called, "Landmark for all Generations" purchased the property back in 2015, and has been working to renovate the historic building.
They plan on turning the building into a museum celebrating its history.
Donnie Alexander is with the board of directors that's overseeing the project.
"It's history. We need to be able to look back and see where we come from and where we are today. And we want to encourage our young people to be the next face of change, and to remember something was started here," Alexander said. "This was a hospital that during segregation times, people of a different color could come and receive services when they couldn't at some other establishments."
Alexander said they're currently on phase two of a nine-phase renovation process.
Phase one was a new roof, which was completed in 2019. Phase two has been doing framework and replacing doors and windows.
The next phases will include electrical, plumbing and HVAC, as well as preserving the original elevator, which he said still works.
If you'd like to help witht he restoration, click here. You can even sponsor replacing one of the window's with a historical replica. After completion, each window will have a plaque below it with the donor's name.