TULSA, Okla. — A historic north Tulsa church is in need of major renovations.
 
Mount Rose Baptist Church has made north Tulsa home since 1918. In 1981, it moved locations from Lansing to Martin Luther King Boulevard and the activist Dr. A.D Phillips, who was the pastor at the time, built the church on MLK.
 
In February, Kevin Williams took over the church and has more on his hands than just preaching. He's trying to keep lights on and keep the building from falling apart more so he can keep the doors open.
 
"We have big plans we just need the foundation," he said.
 
Williams showed FOX23 around the church, where the HVAC system doesn't work in some areas of the church, the ceiling is falling apart, there may be mold, the sanctuary flooded once and there's been no carpet since, the phones weren't working, lightbulbs hardly work, the hot water tank is outdated and doesn't work, he just fixed plumbing in the bathrooms, and the roof is the original roof from 1981.
 
With the laundry list of repairs needed, he started a renovation campaign. There's three phases totaling $600,000. The problem is, the church isn't insured and he can't find paperwork to see when it was last covered.
 
"Insurance won't cover it because [the roof] is so far gone. We need to get a new roof in order to get insured," he said.
 
Williams has plans to grow membership, do out reach, have tutoring and other community events, the church just needs to be fixed, first.

