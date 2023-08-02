TULSA, Okla. — Work on a new business resource center and incubator will soon begin in north Tulsa.
Big plans are in store near Pine and Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard where the historic Moton hospital once operated.
Wednesday marked the dismantling of the 1970s addition to the hospital that as originally built in 1931.
CEO of Tulsa Economic Development Corporation (TEDC) Rose Washington-Jones told FOX23, "the history of Moton started the day after the race massacre in 1921, and the Red Cross set up operations here to care for the wounded and really those who lost their lives during the race massacre.”
TEDC is one of several community groups including the City of Tulsa and Tulsa County working to transform the building into what will be called Greenwood Entrepreneurship at Moton or GEM.
The $9 million space will offer entrepreneurial support services and all sorts of workspaces for whatever your business may need.
"TEDC will work with many of you here today to offer hope and opportunity to a new community of entrepreneurs and business owners through business planning programs, academies, creative capital, and other resources specifically curated to meet the unique needs of the businesses that will start and grow here,” said Washington-Jones.
She said the current plan is to have GEM ready in two years or less.
For more information on GEM, District 1 Councilwoman Vanessa Hall-Harper is hosting a community meeting at the 36th Street North Event Center, Saturday Aug. 5th at 4 p.m.