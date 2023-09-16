TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Global District and the Hispanic Small Business Association hosted a festival celebrating Hispanic and Latino culture in Tulsa, according to Tulsa Global District.
The Hispanic Heritage Day event took place at McCullough Park, near 25th and Garnett and lasted from noon until 7 p.m.
“We are celebrating, kind of kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month, so celebrating the diverse Latinx cultures here in Tulsa, we have vendors, performances, music, games, playground, lots of fun stuff, food,” Luisa Krug, executive director of the Tulsa Global District, said.
Krug said while Saturday, Sept. 16, is Mexican Independence Day, the festival celebrated a wide variety of cultures from Latin America.
“The goal is really to show people that there’s not just one culture here in Tulsa,” Krug explained.
Krug said Tulsa Global District tries “to have events that celebrate the multi-cultural diversity and celebrate the small businesses in the area, giving them opportunities to come and sell things,” Krug said.
Within the past few months, Tulsa Global District also hosted an art festival and an Asian American Pacific Islander Cultural Festival.