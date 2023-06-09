High school students attend cyber security, entrepreneurship summer camps at TU

TULSA, Okla. — Local high school students are participating in two different day camps teaching them about cyber security and entrepreneurship.
These not-so-typical summer camps, GenCyber Camp and JOLY Entrepreneurship Camp are hosted by the University of Tulsa.
During the GenCyber, sponsored by the NSA and NSF, students learn about network security, cyber ethics, cryptography, python programming and current technology.
During the JOLT Entrepreneurship Camp, students visit some of Tulsa's entrepreneurial hubs like 36 Degrees North and ACT House to work in teams to develop business ideas.
"It was a step-by-step process where we learned how to build a pitch deck and pitch to a investor," said student Izzy Mason. "We got to meet a lot of really cool people and learn a lot of really interesting stories as far as startups go, which helped give us hope for what we were wanting to do."
Mason said her team's pitch involved creating a new type of on-the-go lunch box for kids.
"So, you know, your typical lunchable is full of Parabens, dyes, things like that," Mason said. "And not only are they gonna be nutrient dense lunchables for our target market of, upper, middle to higher class, but whenever they buy five of our lunch bowls, we donate two to low income families."
Another participant, Allan Martinez, said the pitch his team created was an affordable assistant living idea for the elderly community in Oklahoma.
"So our idea was having college kids taking care of seniors locally, and having this at an affordable price so that it could be affordable to a broader population," Martinez said. "At the same time, these college kids will be having real life experiences with these elderly, gaining knowledge about how to take care of someone and also improving their skills and just caring for someone."
He said during this camp, he learned about storytelling which plays a huge role in pitching business ideas.
"This camp isn't focused on just book work," he said. "It's more focused on working with groups and learning how to talk with people."