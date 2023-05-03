OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. − Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice has identified all of the victims from Monday's mass homicide in Henryetta.
Earlier this week, several family members identified the victims. Today, Chief Prentice affirmed those reports.
All of the victims were shot. It appears that the victims were running away at the time of their death, and they were all found outside.
Chief Prentice believes that the bodies might have been staged after their deaths.
The victims have been officially identified as 35-year-old Holly Guess, 17-year-old Rylee Allen, 16-year-old Brittany Brewer, 15-year-old Michael Mayo, 14-year-old Ivy Webster, and 13-year-old Tiffany Guess.
Jesse McFadden, a convicted rapist, is the suspected killer. After the murders, investigators say McFadden shot and killed himself.
When asked about a motive, Chief Prentice said, "normal people can't understand why. People who perpetrate crimes like this are evil. Normal folks like us can't understand it."
This is a developing story.