OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice has identified all of the victims from Monday's mass homicide in Henryetta.
Earlier this week, several family members identified the victims. Today, Chief Prentice affirmed those reports.
The victims have been officially identified as 35-year-old Holly Guess, 17-year-old Rylee Allen, 16-year-old Brittany Brewer, 15-year-old Michael Mayo, 14-year-old Ivy Webster, and 13-year-old Tiffany Guess.
Holly’s mom, Janette Mayo, knew this sad truth a day before.
"They were my world, I love all of my grandchildren and I go out of my way for each and every one of them, I have eight grandchildren or had eight,” she said.
All of the victims were shot and were found outside. Jesse McFadden, a convicted rapist, is the suspected killer.
"Jesse McFadden murdered six people and then killed himself,” Prentice said.
Janette said Jesse took advantage of her daughter.
“This shouldn't be happening, my babies shouldn’t be dead. I just want to wake up and this not be happening and not be real so I can hold my daughter and hold my grandchildren and I can't anymore,” she said.
Prentice said Webster, Brewer and Allen were found along a creek on the property, all with one gunshot wound to the head.
About quarter mile from them were the other four bodies.
Tiffany and Michael were shot twice in the head and Holly was shot three times in the head. Jesse shot himself.
Along with the bodies authorities found a nine-millimeter handgun that was bought in January by Holly.
"I'm assuming that my daughter was the first one shot and she saw the gun and told all the kids to run. That's the only thing I can think of,” Janette said.
Prentice believes that the scene with Jesse might have been staged.
"Without going into a lot of detail, that scene appeared to be staged to me, and that is my opinion based on what I observed,” he said.
“I don't want to go details, I think the bodies had been moved from where they were originally killed,” Prentice later said.
Now, without a suspect to put behind bars, police are trying to put together a timeline.
"There are questions that will never get answered, because the only people that know are no longer here,” Prentice said.
And the families, are trying to heal.
"This has just been the most heart-breaking thing I’ve ever had to deal with. No mother should have to bury her daughter. No mother should have to bury her grandchildren,” Janette said.
When asked about a motive, Prentice said, "Part of the problem that the community suffers with something this is everyone wants to understand why, and like I said before normal people can’t understand why. People that perpetrate crimes like this are evil and normal folks like us can’t understand why they do that.”