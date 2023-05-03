OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill to close the loophole that let Jesse McFadden out of prison while he awaited prosecution for a crime he committed in prison is being drafted and fast-tracked in response to the mass murders in Henryetta.
Okmulgee County State Rep. Scott Fetgatter (R) told FOX23, after asking for a moment of silence on the House floor Tuesday in honor of the victims, he and other House lawmakers gathered together and vowed to pass legislation to close the loophole that let McFadden out of prison. Many of them want it fast-tracked and on Gov. Kevin Stitt's desk by the end of the current legislative session which has less than one month left.
"I'm looking at this case saying, why was he out of prison to have a hearing on a crime he committed while he was in prison?" Fetgatter said.
The question as to why McFadden was out of prison in the first place is a complex one, but Fetgatter said something clearly went wrong at the Department of Corrections.
"I could call [the Department of Corrections] into my office and demand answers, but I feel I would just get excuses," he said. "I'm looking for solutions right now."
Among Fetgatter's proposals are (1) make all sex crimes 100 percent crimes meaning every day of the sentence must be served, no credit for time served and no early release for good behavior, and (2) if you commit a crime in prison, you cannot be released from prison for good behavior or time served while the case is still pending. An inmate may only be released once all other issues are settled.
"If I have my way, a sexual predator will serve one hundred percent of their sentence," he said. "Not eighty five minus good behavior. A sexual predator is the lowest form of life in my opinion and they should serve every day, day for day."
McFadden's sentence was for what is called an "85 percent crime". It means someone must serve 85 percent of the sentence before the offender can be considered for release for good behavior, parole or get credit for time served. McFadden had crossed over the 85 percent threshold when he got credit for time served while his new charges were pending. Between the Department of Corrections decision to release him in 2020 and the decision of a Muskogee County judge to allow him bond while out on the pending charges from 2017 when he was sexting with a minor from prison on a contraband cell phone, McFadden was free to walk among us while his new charges were pending.
When McFadden felt like his freedom was being taken away again, FOX23 reported he texted the girl he had been sexting with from prison, now an adult, that he was not going to ever go back there, and then he carried out the murders the day he was set to appear in court.
“From a legislative standpoint, that’s what I plan to attack,” Fetgatter said. “Our statutes, where do we stand today, how do we fix that loophole?”
There is less than a month left in the current legislative session, but Fetgatter said there is appetite and even a fear that this could easily happen again, and lawmakers want the loophole closed immediately. Even before the final proposals are drafted, State Sen. Roger Thompson (R-Okemah) who also represents the area in the State Senate has vowed to push forward immediate change in the upper chamber.
Fetgatter said, while he wants something on Gov. Stitt’s desk by the end of session, if nothing passes, the bill will not be dead. He will try again every session as long as he is in office.
“For the rest of my time in office, I’m going to push to make sure no other families have to experience this pain,” he said.