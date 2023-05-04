OKMULGEE, Okla. — Neighbors and complete strangers are showing their love and support to the grieving families of the six people who were killed in a mass murder-suicide. Everyone’s doing their part in trying to bring in light during a dark a time.
Hundreds of t-shirts have already been printed at Flowers on Main in Okmulgee. Shirts with five black ribbons representing the loss of Ivy, Brittany, Rylee, Tiffany, and Michael.
“It also shows small town Oklahoma, united as one community, they always seem to come together in times of need,” said Lyndsey Reyes, the owner of Flowers on Main.
Early Thursday, 196 shirts were already printed. They had more than 220 orders with more pouring in. They’re taking orders through Sunday.
“We’re trying to get them out as quickly as possible. We’ve been working late and coming in early to get what we have out to people, in the event they do memorials next week, we want people to be able to wear them,” Reyes said.
They’re $20 a shirt, with $8 from each sale going back to the families. As of Thursday morning, close to $1,700 had been raised.
The big banners outside the homes of Ivy, Brittany, and the other children, were donated by a Penny Fraier. She says it was important to her for the family to have something.
“You don’t get through life without helping people. They wanted to pay us or give us a donation; I told them no, we don’t want any of that. That’s our love to the family,” said Fraier.
Penny Fraier has made signs, shirts and other items for ball teams and things like this to help people who are hurting. She and her cousin Samantha have been partners for nearly 20 years. She says it’s just the Oklahoma standard.
“We always do, we always donate and try to help the families out. It’s just something you do in a small town,” Fraier said.
People continue to write messages on the banners. Everyone is doing their part to lift the families and making sure their loss isn’t felt alone.
If you’re interested in getting a shirt, you can call Flowers on Main at 918-756-2626.