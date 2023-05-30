HENRYETTA, Okla. — More than 40 people helped plant trees and place memorial markers Tuesday morning to remember five teens killed in a mass murder-suicide near Henryetta.
The memorials honor Brittany Brewer, Ivy Webster, Tiffany Guess, Michael Mayo and Rylee Allen, who, along with Tiffany, Michael and Rylee’s mother, Holly McFadden, were shot and killed by Darren McFadden.
Ivy's father, Justin Webster, said it’s not only a sacred spot, but it signifies the fight they’re on to change laws across the country when it comes to child sexual predators.
“Hopefully, people drive by and realize that these victims are the ones who changed the law, to every kid that they possibly can,” said Webster.
He said it took their lives, but their legacy will live on.
”They’re all going to change the world. And it sucks they’re not here to see it, physically,” said Webster.
The materials for the memorial were all donated. Nathan Brewer, Brittany's father, has said multiple times he wanted something to honor each of the children.
“I know right now they’re just green trees, but once they bloom, it’s going be special,” said Brewer.
Brewer chose to have Redbud trees, Oklahoma’s state tree, as the tree to be planted in front of Henryetta High School.
They weren’t placed there by chance. Tiffany’s tree and marker is in the center on one side, between Ivy and Brittany, because they were best friends. On the other side, Michael and Rylee are next to each other by their ages. Brewer said trees grow deep roots, meaning all five kids will be rooted in their hearts and in their community.
“All the kids will live on. Not just my daughter, Brittany, but all the kids will live on through this,” said Brewer.
Fundraisers are set up for all the victims and their families.