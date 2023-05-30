HENRYETTA, Okla. — A permanent memorial is being placed to remember the five teens killed in a mass murder-suicide near Henryetta.
The memorials will be in honor of Brittany Brewer, Ivy Webster, Tiffany Guess, Michael Mayo and Rylee Allen, who, along with Tiffany, Michael and Rylee’s mother, Holly McFadden, were shot and killed by Darren McFadden.
Brittany Brewer's father, Nathan, is calling for volunteers to meet at Henryetta High School Tuesday morning to place the memorials and plant trees in the five teenagers’ memories.
Volunteers are asked to meet in front of the old gym at the high school on Troy Aikman Drive at 10 a.m.
Memorial gardens have also been created in honor of Brittany and Ivy at their homes. The flowers and materials used to build those were all donated from the community.
If you're not able to help today there are fundraisers set up for all the victims and their families that you can donate to.