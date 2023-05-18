OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. − New documents provided by Okmulgee County officials provides insight in the days leading up to the mass murder of six victims at a home in Henryetta.
State and local investigators say Jesse McFadden shot and killed his wife, her three children, and two visiting children before turning the gun on himself earlier this month.
Search warrants were obtained for McFadden's home, truck, and storage unit in Henryetta. Samples were taken from McFadden's car, along with receipts, empty drink cups, and a set of keys.
No items were seized from the storage unit.
As FOX23 previously reported, OSBI has seized electronic devices from inside McFadden's home to analyze.
You can read the full search warrants below.
Jesse McFadden Search Warrant - Truck by FOX23 on Scribd
Jesse McFadden Search Warrant - Storage Unit by FOX23 on Scribd