HENRYETTA, Okla. — Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations (OSBI) investigators were back on the property where convicted rapist Jesse McFadden is believed to have killed five children, his wife and himself last week.
 
Justin Webster is the father of one of the children who was killed. He told FOX23 that investigators told him they took additional electronic items from the house and searched the pond on the property.
 
Days after the violent crimes task force came under scrutiny for allowing family members of the victims and a reporter into the house, who took photographs and videos of electronic devices left inside the home, OSBI took the lead over the investigation.
 
Webster says the Okmulgee County sheriff and the Okmulgee chief of police failed in their joint investigation of the murders of his daughter Ivy, her friends Brittany Brewer, Tiffany Guess, Rylee Allen and Michael Mayo and their mother, Holly McFadden.
 
A woman from Henryetta, Ashley Mann, started a petition for the legislature to change the laws in Oklahoma in sentencing of convicted sex offenders.
 
The name of the proposed changes is "The Knight's Law," in honor of the five slain teenagers and the high school mascot.
 
Webster and his wife Ashleigh have added their language to the petition, saying they won't stop fighting to protect every child from child sex predators.

