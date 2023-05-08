OSBI taking over investigation of Henryetta killings, took evidence from McFadden home
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations (OSBI) investigators were back on the property where convicted child rapist Jesse McFadden is believed to have killed five children, his wife and hi… Read MoreOSBI taking over investigation of Henryetta killings, took evidence from McFadden home
The lawyer for one of the victims of a mass homicide that occurred on a property near Henryetta said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has taken over investigating the contents of the Read MoreAttorney for Henryetta homicide victim says OSBI has taken over investigation of electronic devices
A celebration of life service for one of the young victims of a mass homicide that happened earlier this week was held on Saturday. Read MoreService for Henryetta homicide victim held Saturday
Ivy's grandmother says she found multiple cell phones, tablets and computers. The lawyer claims they called law enforcement and investigators came and took some of the electronics, but not all… Read MoreVideo: Ivy Webster's family disturbed by alleged evidence remaining in McFadden home
The lawyer representing the family of Ivy Webster released video of the inside of the McFadden's house. Read MoreIvy Webster's family disturbed by alleged evidence remaining in McFadden home
Video: Funeral dates announced for two Henryetta girls involved in the McFadden family murder-suicide
Funeral dates have been finalized for both Ivy Webster and Brittany Brewer who were killed in a mass murder-suicide in Henryetta. Read MoreVideo: Funeral dates announced for two Henryetta girls involved in the McFadden family murder-suicide
An attorney for the family of a 14-year-old found dead in Henryetta said the family fears she could have been a victim of sexual assault. Read MoreAttorney for Henryetta homicide victim calls McFadden home 'house of horrors'
The Muskogee County DA Larry Edwards says the justice system broke on Jesse McFadden's case Read MoreMuskogee County DA speaks on Jesse McFadden's early release in prison
Neighbors and complete strangers are showing their love and support to the grieving families of the six people who were killed in a mass murder-suicide. Everyone’s doing their part in trying t… Read MoreOkmulgee Co. communities raising money for families of Henryetta murder-suicide victims
A bill to close the loophole that let Jesse McFadden out of prison while he awaited prosecution for a crime he committed in prison is being drafted and fast-tracked in response to the mass mur… Read MoreOkmulgee County lawmaker vows to close loophole that lead to Henryetta murders
Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice says Jesse McFadden shot and killed six victims before killing himself. Read MoreVideo: Okmulgee police chief discusses Henryetta mass killing
When asked about a motive, Chief Prentice said, "normal people can't understand why. People who perpetrate crimes like this are evil. Normal folks like us can't understand it." Read MoreOkmulgee police chief identifies Henryetta victims, reveals new information in case
