MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee County DA Larry Edwards says the justice system broke on Jesse McFadden's case.
McFadden was set to stand trial Monday for a child porn case from 2017 when McFadden allegedly sexted an underage girl from prison.
He was released from prison after serving 85 percent of his sentence because of a credit system the DOC has.
"I have second guessed myself about what I could have done or should have done differently and it's been tough, it's been really tough," said Edwards.
McFadden was arrested for child porn charges and bailed out on a $25k bond just days later.
"We'll be setting higher bonds fighting to keep people in custody," said Edwards.
Edwards was not in office in 2017 when the case was filed but he took it over in 2022 when he was elected.
He says the trial was passed time and again because of multiple factors, including COVID, a prosecutor breaking their foot and McFadden's defense attorney dying.
He says the case was pushed off too long and that is unacceptable.
"I mean there were some extraordinary circumstances but the easy answer is it shouldn't have been. No case should go on for this long," said Edwards.
"There are a lot of things. I mean, as many people have said, the justice system broke in this case. and it did," said Edwards.
He says this changes how his office looks at bond for sexual offenders and violent offenders and that they are trying cases as quickly as possible.
"We need to tri cases faster, which we're trying to do here in Muskogee County."
"If someone commits a violent crime, they should go to prison," said Edwards.
He also commented on the texts that Kaitlyn Babb sent him that McFadden sent her Sunday night.
He says after the bodies were found, the messages have a much more grim meaning.
"Reading it Monday afternoon, I clearly saw what he was telling us. That's not the way I read it Sunday night. And I've had numerous sleepless nights since then about what I could have done or should have done," said Edwards. "Now in the big scheme of things, I don't think there's anything I could have done at that point but um. It's not that you don't think about it."