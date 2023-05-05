HENRYETTA, Okla. — The lawyer representing the family of Ivy Webster released video of the inside of the McFadden's house.
Ivy's grandmother walked through the house Wednesday.
She says she found multiple cell phones, tablets and computers. The lawyer claims they called law enforcement and investigators came and took some of the electronics, but not all of them.
The videos are from Thursday and show some computers still left in the house.
According to the comments and visuals in the videos, law enforcement left three cell phones, two tablets, two laptops and two computers in the home after the bodies were found Monday.
The lawyer released this statement:
The family of Ivy Webster were shocked to discover that computers had not been secured by law enforcement.
No words can express this family’s fear that the sexual assault of their baby girl has been placed on the dark web.
We demand that law enforcement seize all electronic devices within this house of horrors and hunt down all sexual predators who have witnessed the suffering of little Ivy Webster.
Cameron Spradling
Attorney for the Family of Ivy Webster, deceased.
Carol Iski is the Muskogee County DA and is in charge of the task force conducting the investigation. FOX23 reached out to her multiple times about the electronics left behind, but we only got this statement in response:
This event has been a tragedy for the victims and their families, the community and the State—one that will weigh heavily on our hearts and minds as we navigate forward. We continue to offer our deepest condolences and prayers for all involved. We also remain confident in the investigative efforts and commit to service of the law enforcement men and women who continue to work this case.