HENRYETTA, Okla. − The entire community of Henryetta is finding ways to help the families who’s worlds have been shattered.
“When a tragedy such as this has happened and five babies have been taken, and the community outreach and support from this community, makes it home,” said Vickey Vanmeter.
A community dealing with unimaginable grief.
“They did not deserve this at all. They did not,” said Rachel Roser.
Memorials like this one at Brittany Brewers home bring a little light into the darkness that everyone’s feeling. Especially her dad, Nathan.
“To see the outpour from students, most have been students, some has been people driving by, I saw several people get out and write something on the wall,” said Nathan Brewer.
Nathan and other people in town put together a little garden. The flowers, butterflies, and handwritten messages on the banner echo how much Brittany was loved. Dozens of messages are written on a banner outside Ivy Webster’s home. And balloons are blowing in the wind where their bodies were found. Nathan says he wants to build a memorial to honor all five kids who were killed.
“I’m worried if we do one where the deaths happened it won’t be taken care of, so I want to find a central place that we can do this to remember all of this,” said Brewer.
While he’s orchestrating that, Rachel Roser and Vickey Vanmeter are putting together two fundraisers to help all the families.
A car wash and silent auction are taking place Saturday. They feel the hurt with the families. They’re hoping for a big turnout.
“I would like everybody to come out and show us how much they support us and how much they care, not about a family member, but a child, or children who were taken too soon,” sad Vanmeter.
Brewer says he’s been feeling the embrace from people all over. He says he along with all the families, they need to feel everyone’s love for many days down the road.
“It’s going to be hard for the next couple of weeks for all of us, not just my family, but for the Mayo family and the Webster family. We’re going to burying our babies and we’ve got to deal with this for quite some time,” said Brewer.
The car wash is happening Saturday from 8 to 3 at the First Family Credit Union at 402 East Main Street.
The silent auction is at the Briefcase Conference Center from 9 to 3.