TULSA, Okla. -- Oklahoma Alliance for Animals (OAA) is hosting Rock & Rescue 2023, a mega pet adoption event featuring adoptable dogs and cats, this Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Central Park Hall at Expo Square.
Oklahoma rescues and shelters are overcapacity, so lifesaving adoptions are needed to continue helping homeless pets in our community, the organization said.
Nearly 30 area shelters and rescues, including breed-specific rescues, will be at Rock & Rescue and more than 150 adoptable pets are expected to attend. All pets will have received age-appropriate veterinary care, including vaccines, preventions, and spay and neuter. Adoption fees will vary depending on the participating rescue or shelter.
All adopted pets will go home with a goodie bag and free engraved pet ID tag courtesy of Oklahoma Alliance for Animals.
In addition to pet adoption, pet-related vendors will be on hand to offer advice and resources to keep your new (or existing) pet happy and healthy. Experts, including veterinarians, behaviorists, and trainers, will also be presenting on topics throughout the day on the Rock & Rescue Stage.