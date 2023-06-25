COLLINSVILLE, Okla. – Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office employees teamed up with “Hearts on Duty”, the Iron Pigs Motorcycle Club NDN Territory and Tulsa County FOP #188 to raise money to help the family of a Tulsa Firefighter battling cancer.
Harrison Moseby is a third-generation Tulsa Firefighter who was diagnosed with Epithelioid Sarcoma.
In addition to being a Firefighter, Moseby is also a loving husband and father of two young daughters. The 2023 Hearts on Duty Poker Run was held Saturday to raise money to help Moseby’s family with his medical, travel and other expenses as he focuses on his cancer battle.
"It raises awareness because you know cancer is a horrible thing, and what it raises awareness to is that there are people out here that care and want to be involved, it brings our community together,” said Jason Morrison with Hearts on Duty.
The Poker Run raised $2,387 to support the Moseby family.