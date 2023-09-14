TULSA, Okla. -- The Oklahoma Sooners will visit Tulsa on Saturday as they face the Golden Hurricane in a non-conference matchup.
It will be the third sellout crowd since the renovation of H.A. Chapman Stadium took place in 2008.
TU-OU pregame tailgating begins at 10:30 a.m. on Chapman Commons.
The Game: Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Location: H.A. Chapman Stadium on the TU campus
Game time: 2:30 p.m.
Gates Open: 12:30 p.m. (East Side Gates 5, 6, 6A, 7, 7A); 1:00 p.m. (West Side Gates 1, 1A, 2, 3)
For Tickets: SOLD-OUT
Tickets on Game Day: SOLD-OUT
Office Hours: Monday-Friday from 8:30-5 p.m.
Game Day Reynolds Center Ticket Office Hours: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; 1 p.m.-halftime
Ticket Prices: SOLD-OUT
TV: ESPN2
Radio: Big Country 99.5 FM
FAIRGROUNDS SHUTTLE
FANS WITHOUT GAME DAY PARKING PASSES ARE ENCOURAGED TO TAKE THE FAIRGROUNDS SHUTTLE
A shuttle for fans will operate from the Fairgrounds beginning at 9:30 a.m. Fans can enter GATE 1 at the Fairgrounds from East 21st Street. Parking for shuttles will be located on the infield parking area of the racetrack. Shuttles will drop-off at the Stadium on 11th Street at Gate 1. Fans are encouraged to arrive by 1:30 pm to assure you make it by the 2:30 p.m. Kick-Off.
TAILGATING ON CHAPMAN COMMONS
Tailgating on Chapman Commons begins at 10:30 a.m. with music, food, drinks, game, inflatables and more! Sean Kingston will take the stage at 1:00 p.m.
TEAM WALK:
The Tulsa football team will have its TEAM WALK on 8th Street beginning in front of Chapman Commons and proceeding to the locker room. The TEAM WALK will take place at approximately 12:15 p.m.
WHEN GATES OPEN
Fans are requested to enter through Gates 1, 1A, 2, 3, 5, 6A, 7A and 7. The East Side Gates (Gates 5, 6, 6A, 7 and 7A) will open at 12:30 p.m. for the Oklahoma Game. Remaining Gates (Gates 1, 1A, 2 and 3) will open at 1 p.m. for the Oklahoma Game.
ON-CAMPUS SHUTTLES:
There will be parking lot shuttles running throughout campus to transport fans from parking lots to the stadium.
WILL CALL:
• TU Player Pass Will Call is at Gate 2 on the northwest side of the stadium.
• TU Spirit Team, Recruits, Pathway Students Ticket Will Call is located at Gate 1A on the southwest corner of the stadium.
• Visiting Team Ticket Will Call is located at Gate 6 on the northeast corner of the stadium.
• General Ticket Will Call is at the Donald W. Reynolds Center Main Ticket Office, northeast of the stadium
GIVEAWAY:
The first 10,000 fans in the stadium will receive a Tulsa City Flag Cool Towel.
INSIDE STADIUM ACTIVITIES AT THOMAS PLAZA:
Kids will have an opportunity to play on a ¼ replica stadium field on the southwest side of Chapman Stadium. There will also be inflatables in Thomas Plaza along with various food vendors.
CLEAR BAG POLICY / PROHIBITED ITEMS:
The University of Tulsa enforces a Clear Bag Policy for all home football events. The following items are prohibited in H.A. Chapman Stadium: bags larger than 12”x6”x12”, firearms or weapons of any type, camcorders, umbrellas, folding chairs, outside food and beverages, alcoholic beverages, thermos jugs and ice chests. Artificial noisemakers of any kind are prohibited. Use of any tobacco product (including electronic cigarettes) is prohibited in all seating areas, restrooms, elevators, press box levels and on the field. Heightened security measures are in effect. Bag and purse checks will occur prior to entering the stadium.
ADA PARKING / SEATING:
Special entrances are provided at Gates 1, 1A, 6A and 7 for those guests with special needs and disabilities. ADA parking is available in the south corner of the Lorton Village Parking Lot, west of the stadium and in the Lafortune Lot off 8th street, from Harvard Ave. (north of the Reynolds Center). These spaces are reserved strictly for those vehicles displaying a valid ADA Parking Permit.
RE-ENTRY POLICY:
No Re-ENTRY.
REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE / TEXT MESSAGING SYSTEM:
Fans who need any assistance, have questions, or need to report anyone not following proper stadium polices can text our text line at 918-280-8600 with their issue and seat location and assistance will be sent to your area.
ATM:
There are no ATMs located within H.A. Chapman Stadium. The University of Tulsa encourages contactless transactions.
EMERGENCIES & FIRST AID:
A first aid station is located in the southwest corner of H.A. Chapman Stadium. EMSA is present during each game. If an emergency arises, ask the nearest usher for assistance. The emergency phone number for H.A. Chapman Stadium is 918.631.5555.
PUBLIC ADDRESS SYSTEM:
The PA system is intended primarily for spectators’ information concerning the game. Please do not request use of the PA system to make social contacts.
RESTROOMS:
Restrooms are located underneath the stands on the east side of H.A. Chapman Stadium. On the west side, restrooms can be located next to the concession stands in Thomas Plaza.
LOST & FOUND:
Lost and found can be directed to any event staff member and will be turned into the Event Operations Office. During the game, items found can be turned into the ushers at the Press Box Atrium on the west side of Chapman Stadium. After the game, lost items can be claimed at the TU Security Office or by calling 918-631-5555.
CONCESSION STANDS:
Concession stands and food vendors are located throughout the stadium. Main concession areas include underneath the east and west sides of the stadium. Cash is accepted at concession stands.
MERCHANDISE:
There are merchandise stands near Gate 2 on the northwest side of the stadium and on the east side of the stadium behind Section 104.
FIELD REGULATIONS/PRESS BOX:
No person is permitted on the playing field, before, during, or after the game without proper credentials as issued by The University of Tulsa Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. Press Box access is strictly prohibited without proper credential.