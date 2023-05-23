Have Okla. lawmakers forgotten 'Domestic Violence Survivors Left Behind Bars?'

OKLAHOMA CITY - A bill making its way through the legislature could provide some relief to domestic abuse victims who commit a crime when fighting back against their abusers.

The bill is called the Oklahoma Domestic Abuse Survivorship Act. It moved out of the House Conference on Monday but without two provisions that advocates wanted: retroactivity and sentencing ranges.
 
A coalition of domestic abuse advocates held a press conference and vigil titled, "Domestic Violence Survivors Left Behind Bars," on the steps of the state capitol on Tuesday to support House Bill 1639 and to support the domestic abuse survivors who are currently serving time in prison for assault or murder in fighting back.
 
Tracey Lyall is the executive director of Domestic Violence Intervention Services (DVIS) in Tulsa.
 
"70% of women who are incarcerated are survivors of domestic violence," Lyall says.
 
Lawmakers rejected making the law retroactive and implementing sentencing ranges, but instead provided courts with discretion in sentencing domestic abuse survivors who commit a crime in fighting back.
 
Domestic abuse survivor advocates say the bill doesn't provide meaningful relief without guideline sentencing ranges, if the survivor can prove can prove he or she was abused.
 
Colleen McCarty is the executive director of Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice.
 
McCarty says if the judges have discretion to leave mandatory sentences, such as life in prison, the same, they will.

