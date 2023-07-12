Deputies crack down on underage drinking in Tulsa County

HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. – Haskell County voters rejected a proposition that would have allowed the sale of alcohol on Sundays.

According to unofficial election results, 62 percent of voters were against the proposition and 38 percent of voters were in favor of the proposition.

1,005 Haskell County residents voted in Tuesday’s election.

Proponents of the proposition advocated it would have allowed restaurants and marinas to compete with surrounding counties serving alcohol on Sundays. 

