...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 113. For the second
Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 112 expected.
* WHERE...Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee,
Wagoner, Muskogee, McIntosh and Pittsburg Counties.
* WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT
this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from noon
to 8 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to
create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor
work the occupational safety and health administration recommends
scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned
environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool
and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.
&&
