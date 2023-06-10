TULSA, Okla. — Marshall Brewing Company is hosting a special event to raise money for a Tulsa firefighter who's battling cancer.
Music from a local band filled the air and drinks flowed as Marshall Brewing Company hosted the Harrison Tough benefit in their downtown tap room.
Money from the event will benefit Tulsa firefighter Harrison Moseby, who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of soft tissue cancer in 2022.
Abby Fowler helped organize the event, which was emceed by FOX23 Morning Anchor Michelle Linn.
"We're trying to raise money for Harrison Moseby, who has an invasive cancer. And he has been undergoing treatment. He just had some amputations, and he's going to have more and more treatment. So, we're trying to raise money. He has a wife and two kids, and so we're trying to raise money to help them out, so less to worry about,” Fowler said.
Since being diagnosed in March 2022, Harrison has gone through radiation, surgery, chemotherapy and immunotherapy.
Finally, just week ago, he was able to return home to Tulsa, but that homecoming was short-lived as a possible post-surgery infection is sending him back to the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.
"It's been difficult on him and the rest of the family as well, but he's been so positive. Right now, he's in route to MD Anderson in Houston. They've got for him. So, him and my folks are driving there right now. And, he's staying positive through all of this. He just remains faithful and trusts in the Lord through all of this," Harrison brother, Hayden Moseby said.
Meanwhile, the Tulsa community is coming together to raise money for Harrison and his family.
$25 gets a drink and a raffle ticket for a couple of prize drawings, including a $6,000 hasty bake grill or a $5,000 giant bicycle.
"It means a lot to us that there's been a huge community turnout, lots of people. I knew the Tulsa fire family would show out for this, but there's been so many other people that came," Hayden said.
The event is supposed to wrap up around 11:00 p.m.