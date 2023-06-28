TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Day Center and the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services partnered to announce the opening of a Narcan and fentanyl test strip vending machine on Wednesday.
The Tulsa Day Center Associate Director Noe Rodriguez said the "harm reduction machine" was created due to an increase in substance abuse disorder within Tulsa's homeless population.
The machine is the first one placed in Oklahoma by the Dept. of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. It will be housed in the Tulsa Day Center located near West Archer Street and North Denver Avenue.
Bonnie Campo, senior director of public relations for the department said this machine is special because it's a vending machine that actually saves lives.
"It dispenses naloxone, also known as Narcan, which revives people who are experiencing an overdose by an opiate," Campo said. "It also has fentanyl test strips, so meaning, people can test before they ever use a substance to see if there is that deadly ingredient within that substance."
If the person chooses to test the substance they're using first to make sure fentanyl is not in it, they can stop themselves from having to use the Narcan at all, she said.
"It's a two-pronged approach to make sure that people don't die," Campo continued. "We can literally save lives just by putting this in people's hands."
She said the department will be placing 40 more machines across Oklahoma in the near future.
For those of the 300,000 who reported to have a substance abuse disorder, or for those hoping to grab some to help someone else who may experience an opiate overdose, Campo said this is an excellent resource. It's also good to use for up to three years after taking it home.
The products in the machine are free to the public so those without income or low income don't have to worry about getting this medicine, Campo added.
