TULSA, Okla. — The Hardesty National BMX Stadium in Tulsa held a free open house on Monday after the three-day USA BMX Gold Cup Championship South Central races they hosted over the weekend.
The open house was held at the stadium after the championships so that anyone who saw the buzz around the championships over the weekend and wants to try out the sport can do so while it's not too crowded at the stadium.
Both members and non members of the USA BMX community were invited the open house for free to ride their own bikes or borrow a free loaner BMX bike and helmet.
FOX23 spoke with Hardesty's Track Operator Jacob Nelson at Monday's open house about the USA BMX community in Tulsa.
"We have about 45,000 riders who are members of USA BMX nationwide," Nelson said. "Here in Tulsa it started small, we've only been open a year and a half, but it's grown a lot we have a couple hundred riders that come out on a weekly basis."
Nelson said that the sport is exciting to watch because it is fast-paced and action packed, but also family-oriented because people of all different ages race on the track.
"All ages from two years old to 75 years old were out here racing," Nelson said. "So it's family-oriented and just amazing to have everyone watching them race and going at it."
Nelson said they hold an open house at the stadium once a month, so anyone who missed Monday's event can still attend next time or another.
He said the goal of the open house is to give more people the opportunity to try out the sport and expand the USA BMX community.
Along with holding an open house every month, Nelson said Hardesty is also open to the public almost every Thursday night from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM, and Saturday mornings from 10 AM to 11 AM.
He said you can check their Facebook page to confirm dates and times to go as well.
All the open houses are completely free, he added.
He said they also have free loaner bikes and helmets, but all they ask is that people wear long pants, long sleeves, and shoes.
Nelson also said they have clinics and coaching for BMX several nights a week as well, and to check their Facebook page for dates and times.
"If you can a bike, come on out," Nelson added.
For more information, go to Hardesty National BMX Stadium's Facebook page, linked HERE.