Hanson's tour bus breaks down outside Las Vegas

Quick Facts:
- Between Zac Hanson's October motorcycle crash, and the band's tour bus breaking down this week, it seems the Tulsa pop trio can't catch a break.
- The band posted about the tour bus incident Tuesday on social media.
- Hanson still made it to the venue in time to play a scheduled concert in Vegas that night.
- They are currently on the Wintry Mix 2019 Tour all month long.
- Watch the video below for Taylor Hanson's tongue-in-cheek song about the bus breaking down.
