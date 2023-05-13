TULSA, Okla. -- Fansons rejoice! It’s that time of year where fans from near and far journey to Tulsa to celebrate brothers Isaac, Taylor, and Zac Hanson.
The boys were 11, 13, and 16 years old when Hanson released their first album, "Middle of Nowhere," in 1997 and hit single "MMMBop."
Hanson Day is all about bringing the music community together that combines a mix of events and activities in Tulsa.
On Saturday, fans will have chance to attend the 2023 I Heart 2 Bowl Tournament at the Dust Bowl in downtown Tulsa. Later, the brothers will perform at Cain’s Ballroom.
Some of Saturday's events will also be streamed online, according to Hanson's website.