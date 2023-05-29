The Tulsa band Hanson has teamed up with the English pop-punk band Busted for a new version of ‘MMMBop.’
The song comes ahead of Busted’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour which Hanson will be joining after September 9.
The song sees Hanson providing vocal harmonies and the memorable 90’s hook of ‘MMMBop,’ while Busted provides new lead vocals and a “burst of pop-punk punchiness.”
“It’s been a thrill to reimagine ‘MMMBop’ with Busted and to see how a song with such history comes to life in a new way. This is a true fusion of HANSON and Busted, we can’t wait to share it,” Tyler Hanson of Hanson said.
“It's been such an honour to sing this 90’s classic song with the band who made it 25 years on from original release! To have them as special guests on tour with us in september will be really special too, we're huge fans of Hanson!” James Bourne of Busted said.
Besides Hanson, Busted will be joined on their tour by New Hope Club and The Tyne.
For more information about the tour, click here.