Halliburton to close El Reno facility, hundreds of jobs lost

EL RENO, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Halliburton announced Monday it will close its facility in El Reno, according to a report from KOCO.
- More than 800 people could lose their jobs, the news station said.
- The El Reno Tribune reported that the company requested a police presence at the Halliburton campus when the announcement was made.
- This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
