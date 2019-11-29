Guns, car stolen in Thanksgiving burglary in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. - Two people are in custody and police are looking for two more after a Thanksgiving Day burglary and stolen car chase in Tulsa.
Police were called to a home near 51st Street and Sheridan on Thursday in reference to an open door and officers arrived to find out it was a burglary.
Tulsa police told FOX23 that guns, jewelry, TVs, and a Cadillac CTS were all stolen from the home.
Police say the suspected burglars used another stolen car to commit the crime, and they found both of them at Westminister Apartments.
Officers arrived and the people in the Cadillac ran away. One 17-year old was caught immediately before two others got away in the second stolen car.
A resident at the apartment called about a 16-year-old boy hiding on her porch and police arrested him. Officers say he had a pistol and high-capacity magazine on him.
The Cadillac and stolen property was returned to the owner and police are still looking for the group with the second stolen car.
