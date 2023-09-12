TULSA, Okla. – A dog groomer is accused of beating and killing a dog that died during an appointment at a Tulsa grooming business earlier this month, according to court documents.
Diego Jaimes Angel, 41, is accused of punching and allegedly strangling a 4-year-old Goldendoodle named Atlas on Sept. 1 at Doggy Doodles Grooming on Harvard Avenue, according to Tulsa Animal Welfare, which is investigating the death.
Tulsa Animal Welfare said they launched an investigation after an employee at Doggy Doodles Grooming reported the alleged abuse and death. The employee told Tulsa Animal Welfare investigators she saw Angel hanging the dog and punching the dog repeatedly and the abuse went on for several minutes, according to court records.
Angel and one of the owners of the business told investigators Atlas was having a seizure during his grooming session and he stopped breathing. The two tried to perform CPR and then took Atlas to an animal hospital across the street.
A necropsy is being performed to determine the official cause of death, according to Tulsa Animal Welfare.
The abuse of Atlas was captured on surveillance video and shows Angel punching Atlas several times and strangling Atlas on the groomers' table, according to court records.
FOX23 spoke with the owner of the poodle, Anthony Sinor, after he learned about the allegations against the groomer.
"It’s a shock that somebody could be that cruel," Sinor said.
According to the City of Tulsa, Tulsa Animal Welfare, assisted by the Tulsa Police Department obtained an arrest warrant from Tulsa County District Court for felony animal cruelty charges for Diego Angel, who was located at a dog show in Elk City.
Angel was arrested on Sept. 8 for felony animal cruelty and released on $4,000 bond Monday.