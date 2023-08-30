TULSA, Okla. — We have some big news to share coming from the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber is hosting the 28th anniversary of the Million Man March and motorcycle peace rally.
The event will kick off on Friday, October 13 with a meet and greet and community block party for peace.
On Saturday, the 14th there will be a bike show and motorcycle rally which will visit at least three Black towns in Oklahoma.
On Sunday, there will be a community rally for peace. Organizer Alvin Muhammad explained why he feels this is needed.
"We need peace in our community with the increasing amount of violence," he said. "Particularly on school grounds, it is important that we as a community come together to stem this problem."
The first Million Man March on Washington D.C. took place October 16, 1995 and was a call for Black men to improve themselves, their families and their communities.