Greenleaf State Park

BRAGGS, Okla. -- Greenleaf State Park public facilities are closed after due to water issues, the park said in a social media post.
 
"We are experiencing water pump issues in the upper park and need to temporarily close the restrooms in Deer Run and Gobbler Ridge," the park said. 
 
The splash pad currently has zero water pressure and is also temporarily closed.
 
Parkgoers are asked to call the park main number 918-487-5622 to make sure pressure has been restored before making a trip.

