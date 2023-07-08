Greenleaf State Park facilities closed due to water issues
News Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More News
A concert was held Saturday night celebrating Tulsa’s local music scene and benefitting The Outsiders House Museum. Read MoreConcert celebrates local music, benefits Outsiders House Museum
The first of four kite festivals put on by Tulsa County Parks took place on Saturday afternoon. Read MoreKite festival held at O'Brien Park
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) is searching for an inmate who left a Hodgen facility on July 8. Read MoreODOC searching for inmate who left Hodgen correctional center
One person is dead after a crash near 91st and Aspen, according to the Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD). Read More1 dead after crash near 91st and Aspen
16-year-old Espn Vann's football dreams may have been cut short, after a drunk driver hit the car that he and his two friends, also 16, were driving to breakfast in. Read MoreVideo: Family worried for teen's football dreams after teen hit by alleged drunk driver
A Black-owned bookstore celebrated their third anniversary with a book fair for adults. Read MoreVideo: Local book store celebrates 3rd anniversary with book fair for adults
Oklahoma German Shepherd Rescue held a ‘Puppies and Pints’ event at a midtown Tulsa bar on Saturday. Read MoreVideo: Oklahoma German Shepherd Rescue hosts dog adoption event at midtown Tulsa bar
Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crash in McIntosh County Saturday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). Read MoreTwo hospitalized after McIntosh County crash
Oklahoma German Shepherd Rescue (OGSR) held a ‘Puppies and Pints’ event at a midtown Tulsa bar on Saturday. Read MoreOklahoma German Shepherd Rescue hosts dog adoption event at midtown Tulsa bar
Several people are now named in a federal indictment accused of selling black market marijuana in Oklahoma. Read MoreFederal Court documents accuse man of running drug trafficking organization out of Oklahoma
New York City police say a man on a scooter fired a handgun in a string of random shootings that killed an 87-year-old and wounded three others. Police say the gunman fired at pedestrians in B… Read MoreGunman on scooter shoots randomly in NYC, police say, killing an 87-year-old and wounding 3 others
Currently in Tulsa