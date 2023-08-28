"Mass exodus" breaks out at Booker T. Washington football game, gun recovered, suspect at large

PHOTO CREDIT: Booker T. Washington Hornets YouTube Channel, Friday Night Football
TULSA, Okla. — There were more gun incidents, even here in Tulsa-area, during Friday night football games.
 
At Booker T. Washington's game against Bentonville West, Tulsa Police said a teenage boy lifted his shirt and flashed a gun in the crowd, causing panic and people to run out of the stadium.
 
 
A scary moment during the Booker T. Washington game Friday night caused a stampede. TPD said a 16-year-old boy approached a girl, pushed her, she screamed and that's when panic erupted. Police said the boy dropped the gun and ran, but they weren't able to catch him.
 
In Locust Grove, the school resource officer heard a boy with a gun was there and he acted fast to find him and arrest him.
 
Pryor Public Schools superintendent sent a statement saying:
 
"The safety and well-being of our students is the first priority of Pryor Public Schools. In addition to the legal consequences of this action, the district will pursue all disciplinary consequences available under Oklahoma law in response to this incident. As an added safety measure, Pryor Public Schools and the City of Pryor Creek have agreed to increase the law enforcement presence at home football games.."
 
Booker T. is heading to Mid-Del on Friday. This comes after the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy at the Choctaw and Mid-Del game this past Friday. Mid-Del announced additional security heading into Friday. The district said there will be no re-entry, there's a clear backpack policy, and in bold letters, it says no firearms, weapons or explosives allowed.
 
Tulsa Public Schools sent FOX23 an email saying they're increasing security measures for upcoming games, but wouldn't give specifics.
Owasso Policy
Owasso is also upping security after other districts received bomb threats and the incidents at three football games. Like other districts, they're also adding the clear bag policy and are working with local law enforcement to increase security presence.
 
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Director David Jackson said it's up to the districts to implement safety measures, but they are here to assist with resources.
 
TPD said they do not have a person of interest in the Booker T. incident.
 
Districts are encouraging students, parents, staff and the community, if you see something, say something.

