TULSA, Okla. — Taking risks is nothing new for Jay Cobb.
“People just come up to me and they say, ‘Hey what about this?’ and I say, well, give me a $100 donation, and I’ll do it,” he said.
Cobb has dabbled in dares for many years.
“I’ve dyed my beard, I’ve eaten hot peppers, I’ve eaten bugs, I’ve kissed pigs, I’ve kissed cows, I’ve shaved my head,” Cobb said.
From eating waffles for 24 hours to even getting a tattoo, Cobb is always up for a new challenge if he is able to give the money raised to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
>>>MORE: Man promises 24-hour Waffle House stay for St. Jude donations
Cobb’s niece, Cheyenne Stokes, put him up to the latest challenge of skydiving.
“Roughly over the last five, six years we’ve raised about $100k for St. Jude,” Cobb said.
A former St. Jude patient himself, Cobb said all his adventures are for kids with cancer and research to find a cure.
“I do crazy stunts and everything, but ultimately, it’s helping a kid and it’s helping a family, and it’s overwhelming to think about what good that hospital’s doing,” Cobb said.
The money raised in 2022 led up to the moment that Cobb jumped out of a plane at Skydive Airtight in Skiatook.
“Just about anything that I think would be something that the kids want to see and the kids want to partake in, I’ll do it for St. Jude. It’s all fun and it’s all for a great cause,” he said.
“Hoping to raise $30k this year. I’ve yet to set that ultimate goal. We’re still trying to find that big challenge,” he added.