The Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) said they responded to multiple incidents, including a boat explosion, during the first few days of Memorial Day weekend.
GRDA said on Friday evening, 54-year-old Eric Peterson, of Belton, Missouri, died in an ATV accident near Pensacola Dam.
According to GRDA, Peterson was riding an ATV uphill when it overturned. He was not wearing a helmet.
GRDA said on Saturday afternoon, an 87-year-old man from Kansas died in the Honey Creek arm of Grand Lake after he fell in the water while trying to step from a boat onto a dock.
GRDA said his body was recovered around 2 p.m.
His name has not yet been released.
GRDA said two females were taken to the hospital after a single boat collision Saturday evening on the north end of Lake Hudson.
GRDA is also investigating a boat explosion that occurred around 8 p.m. on Saturday near the Check-In Bay area of Grand Lake.
GRDA said five people, including a 5-year-old, were taken to the hospital because of the explosion.
Due to these incidents and increased activity over the weekend, GRDA continues to stress safe, smart and sober boating. People are encouraged to wear their life jacket when boating and use common sense on the water, like watching out for other boats.
GRDA also stressed off-road safety, like always wearing a helmet.
GRDA advised anyone who has an emergency on the water to call 911. The GRDA Police non-emergency number is 918-254-0911.