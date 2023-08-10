MAYES COUNTY, Okla. – A girl died after being struck by lightning over the weekend at a popular swimming hole in Mayes County, GRDA officials said Thursday.
Justin Alberty with the Grand River Dam Authority said the girl passed away Wednesday after being struck by lightning Saturday morning at Blue Hole Park near Salina.
A group of girls were swimming when lightning hit the water, Alberty said.
Three other girls were injured in the lightning strike and were taken to the hospital and have since been released, Alberty said.
The ages of the girls have not been released.