Grandson of long-time Rentiesville mayor arrested for "Desecration of a Human Corpse"

* Graphic Content Warning*
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A Rentiesville man was arrested for the Desecration of a Human Corpse in Indian County.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), McIntosh Sheriff's Office (MCSO) and Muskogee Creek Nation Police wrapped up a three day search Wednesday evening.
A federal court document confirms an arrest warrant was issued for Frederick Cody Burkhalter Wednesday as well.
Burkhalter is the grandson of long-time Rentiesville mayor Mildred Burkhalter.
The criminal complaint labels the victim K.I., saying family last had contact with him in April 29, 2022.
While authorities haven't openly made the connection, 27-year-old Kolby Ingram was reported as missing in Rentiesville April 29, 2022.
Around Aug. 1 2022, McIntosh County investigators interviewed someone "who reported that Burkhalter had confessed he shot and killed K.I."
That same person also told investigators Burkhalter said he had, "placed K.I.'s body inside a 55-gallon-barrel," then "filled the barrel with acid before dumping K.I.'s body in a creek nearby."
Just days after that, Special Agents interviewed Burkhalter who said K.I. had been staying with him and he had left for Cherokee County with some people.
In late May 2023, FBI investigators interviewed the same person as before, who explained this all may have started over a stolen pistol.
The witness said Burkhalter told them he became angry when he had to return the pistol to K.I., so he waited inside an abandoned house to confront him.
Burkhalter allegedly said the two got into a fight and he began "football kicking" K.I. in the head. When K.I. nicked him with a knife, Burkhalter is said to have pulled a gun.
A bullet reportedly went through K.I.'s hand and into his shoulder. Burkhalter apparently said he began "stomping his face and telling him to shut up" as he screamed for help.
The criminal complaint continues that Burkhalter then shot K.I. twice more, including a shot to the neck that nearly decapitated him.
Buckhalter reportedly left the body in the abandoned house until the next day. He then allegedly placed K.I.'s body in a 55-gallon barrel and poured in mauriatic acid. Burkhalter said "the acid had dissolved everything in the barrel, except for the brass buttons on K.I.'s overalls."
The complaint shows Burkhalter's story changed a few times when it came to where he left the body. Burkhalter said he moved the barrel into a nearby creek, but also said he left the barrel at an abandoned house just north of his property.
Burkhalter apparently said he got the idea to "place K.I.'s body in acid from the TV show Breaking Bad."
The complaint also includes other witness testimonies from the past year.
According to investigators' records, K.I. was last active on Facebook on April 30, 2022.
On April 29 2022, K.I. messaged three people saying Burkhalter had stolen his 9mm pistol.
On June 12 2023, multiple search warrants were issued for certain properties in the Rentiesville area, including Burkhalter's residence and the abandoned home.
The court document states skeletal remains were recovered, scattered across the different properties. Some bones were buried, some were found on the surface of the ground.
The remains also "show signs of dismemberment, disfigurement, mutilation and of being devoured."