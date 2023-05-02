HENRYETTA, Okla. — Holly McFadden's mother, Janette Mayo, believes that Jesse McFadden killed her daughter and Holly's three children, 17-year-old Rylee Allen, 15-year-old Michael Mayo and 13-year-old Tiffany Guess, along with Ivy Webster and Brittany Brewer.
She said her daughter and grandchildren were the light of her life, loving, kind and beautiful.
"Holly was an absolutely loving mother. She adored her children. She would do anything for them," Janette said.
She told FOX23 that authorities identified the four Monday night around 10 p.m. and told her they were all shot. She said authorities also told her the bodies were found scattered throughout the yard, so she believes that Holly told the kids to run and that's what they were doing when they were shot.
"My daughter did not have anything to do with what he did to those children or to her," she said. "She was just as much of a victim as they were, and because of what he did, I will never get them back."
Janette tells FOX23 that her daughter was aware of McFadden's rape conviction. She says McFadden convinced her daughter it was all a misunderstanding and even hired a woman to pose as the victim in the case to convince Holly it was a misunderstanding.
She said she and her family had no idea about McFadden's criminal history and she blames legal authorities for letting him out of prison. She said she believes this crime was preventable and she wants to see things change.
"Holly was trusting, loving, caring, and she trusted Jesse," Janette said. "She believed everything he told her, even though every bit of it was a lie."
Oklahoma State Rep. Scott Fetgatter, who represents Henryetta and Okmulgee, said he is questioning authorities about why McFadden was not held without bond in his latest charges since he was a registered sex offender who had previously served time in prison for a first-degree rape conviction.
"Even though he had charges pending against him, they released him. That's negligent on so many levels. They failed the community, they failed these children that are now gone," Janette said. "My daughter could have been alive and my grandchildren could have been alive had Oklahoma done their due diligence and kept him behind bars."