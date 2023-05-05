Grand reopening pet adoption event at Humane Society of Tulsa

TULSA- Okla. - The Humane Society of Tulsa will be having a Cinco de Mayo-themed adoption event on Saturday, May 6 at the shelter in east Tulsa near 60th and Sheridan.
Organizers are hoping they will find so many forever homes and be able to clear out the shelter.
The event will also be a grand reopening as the facility has had some reservations.
BISSELL Pet Foundation has also made it possible for the Humane Society to offer reduced fee adoption fees. Dog adoptions will be $50 and Cat adoptions will be $25. The reduced adoption fees will also last until May 15, 2023, if you can’t make it out tomorrow.
Rachel Ward the adoption manager at the Humane Society of Tulsa says they just took in a lot of animals from the city shelter.
"We have a lot here that are definitely ready for forever homes," said Ward.