OKLAHOMA CITY − Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt says Oklahoma should eliminate state income tax.
Stitt has been calling for tax cuts for a while now, but he flat out said on Fox Business it's time to eliminate the state's income tax.
Stitt announced on the Fox Business Network he will ask lawmakers to eliminate the state's income tax altogether.
Stitt pushed for an income tax cut last legislative session and didn't get it. Now he wants to do away with the state income tax and the state's portion of the grocery sales tax as well.
Stitt says the state has plenty of revenue coming in in other areas and he doesn't plan to dramatically grow government aside from spending a little more to help agencies deal with inflation.
Stitt says he is open to a gradual step down that leads to a zero percent income tax rate or a complete elimination right off the bat.
He is open to anything as long as it leads to zero.
“Obviously, income tax, we want to get rid of income tax, get that to zero,” Stitt said on Fox Business
“When you do that when you have a budget surplus. So it just makes common sense. You either raise expenses or you cut revenue. And so I’m not going to put our core services at risk. But with surplus you should give that back,” Stitt also said.
Nine states have no income tax and they're not all republican states either. These states include Alaska, Florida, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming.
Stitt has been toying with the idea of a special session to cut taxes, but when we asked the Governor's Office if he would wait until the next regular session or call for a special session to eliminate the state's income tax, we got no response.
One of the biggest challenges to eliminating such a large source of revenue is there are lawmakers, including some prominent conservatives, who are hesitant to cut taxes because while you can cut taxes with a simple majority vote, it takes a supermajority vote to raise taxes if more revenue is needed.