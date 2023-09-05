OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Governor Stitt announced Wes Nofire, a former member of Cherokee Nation Tribal Council, will serve as his new Oklahoma Native American Liaison.
Nofire previously served as the councilor for District 3 and recently ran for Principal Chief, taking 1,720 votes for 10.04% of the vote in the election that saw Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. re-elected.
Stitt’s Office says Nofire has been outspoken about the “challenges the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision has created when it comes to administering justice fairly for every Oklahoman, native and non-native alike.”
“Wes brings a deep familiarity with tribal governments and people across Oklahoma. His work for the Cherokee government makes him an ideal choice as we build bridges between my office and tribal governments,” Stitt said. “Throughout his career, Wes has advocated for fairness for all Oklahomans and has fought against systems that seek to treat people differently based on race or heritage. I am thrilled to have him as a member of my team as we continue to work to make Oklahoma a Top Ten state.”
Stitt’s office also noted when Nofire was a professional boxer, he only lost two fights throughout his career.
Hoskin later issued a statement about Nofire’s appointment, saying it was “disappointing” but not surprising.
“Governor Stitt’s selection of Wes Nofire as the state’s Native American liaison is disappointing, which is to say it comes as no surprise. We continue to hope for a day in which the depths of knowledge of Indian Country issues on Governor Stitt’s team deepens. It’s now shallower. Wes Nofire’s brief time in elected office was marked by a hostility toward Cherokee tribal sovereignty, a lack of understanding broadly of the issues facing Indian Country, and his peddling of conspiracy theories about Cherokee Nation, which can only be described as unhinged. Governor Stitt’s stances toward tribes, the most hostile in state history, will now be informed by someone who aligns closely with the Governor’s own views, sadly. Fortunately, there are a broad array of state leaders with whom we can and will continue to work,” Hoskin said.
Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David W. Hill also released a statement about Nofire’s appointment.
"We have always welcomed a constructive dialogue with the Governor, but I don’t think his staff has been the issue. The Governor sets the direction for his administration, and he has made it clear that his policy is hostility towards tribes and their authority. It’s hard to see one staff appointment changing that. Others have tried and ended up walking away when they found themselves as pawns in the Governor's deceptive campaign,” Hill said.